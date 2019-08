LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The first Hajj flight carrying 207 Hujjaj from Jeddah arrived here at Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Sunday.

Lahore Hajj Director Rehan Abbass Khokhar received the Hujjaj at the airport while Lahore Airport Manager Mian Nazeer and Civil Aviation officials were also present on the occasion.