First Hajj Flight Arrives In Sukkur

Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

First Hajj flight arrives in Sukkur

The Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) first post-Hajj flight PK-392 with 163 pilgrims onboard landed at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, Sukkur on Monday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : The Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) first post-Hajj flight PK-392 with 163 pilgrims onboard landed at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, Sukkur on Monday evening.

The flight was departed from Jeddah airport.

The Hujjaj were accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival at the airport by the officials of the Directorate of Hajj, Civil Aviation.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also completed all the arrangements to extend all possible facilities to the pilgrims at designated airports upon their arrival.

In order to facilitate the pilgrims, airlines, Airport Security Force (ASF), immigration, Customs, Airport Health and Hajj Directorate extended full cooperation.

