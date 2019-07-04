UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Hajj Flight Departs From Lahore To Madina Munawwara

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:27 PM

First Hajj flight departs from Lahore to Madina Munawwara

Hajj operation has been launched and first Hajj flight carrying intending pilgrims has taken off from Lahore to Madina Munnawwara

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Hajj operation has been launched and first Hajj flight carrying intending pilgrims has taken off from Lahore to Madina Munnawwara.First Hajj flight carrying 242 pilgrims departed from Lahore for Madina at 4 am Thursday from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.Provincial minister for religious affairs Saeed ul Hassan and other government functionaries saw off the pilgrims.Talking on the occasion, Saeed Ul Hassan said the best arrangement have been made for intending pilgrims and they should pray for the security and safety of the country during Manasak-e-Hajj.The return journey of Hajjaj will start from August 17 and ;post Hajj operation will be completed till Septemeber 14.

He stated as many as 65000 pilgrims will perform Hajj through PIA special flights this year.

Successful experience of road to Makkah project has been carried at Islamabad airport in connection with Hajj operation. Under it 10 special counters of Islamabad airport have been linked to Madina and Jeddah airport.

Preclearance and immigration of 22000 pilgrims will be completed at Islamabad airport.Government has decided to return overall Rs 5 billion to Hajjaj. According to ministry of religious affairs about Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 each will be returned to pilgrims.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Hajj Jeddah Road Makkah August From Government Best PIA Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (73%) believe that prices ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General emphasizes the importance of ..

10 minutes ago

Apple offers voluntary corrective measures over al ..

21 minutes ago

Joint opposition Rahbar Committee meets today

46 seconds ago

As families flee Paris, fingers point at Airbnb

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan strongly condemns b ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.