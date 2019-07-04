First Hajj flight departs from Lahore to Madina Munawwara

Hajj operation has been launched and first Hajj flight carrying intending pilgrims has taken off from Lahore to Madina Munnawwara

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Hajj operation has been launched and first Hajj flight carrying intending pilgrims has taken off from Lahore to Madina Munnawwara.First Hajj flight carrying 242 pilgrims departed from Lahore for Madina at 4 am Thursday from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.Provincial minister for religious affairs Saeed ul Hassan and other government functionaries saw off the pilgrims.Talking on the occasion, Saeed Ul Hassan said the best arrangement have been made for intending pilgrims and they should pray for the security and safety of the country during Manasak-e-Hajj.The return journey of Hajjaj will start from August 17 and ;post Hajj operation will be completed till Septemeber 14.

He stated as many as 65000 pilgrims will perform Hajj through PIA special flights this year.

Successful experience of road to Makkah project has been carried at Islamabad airport in connection with Hajj operation. Under it 10 special counters of Islamabad airport have been linked to Madina and Jeddah airport.

Preclearance and immigration of 22000 pilgrims will be completed at Islamabad airport.Government has decided to return overall Rs 5 billion to Hajjaj. According to ministry of religious affairs about Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 each will be returned to pilgrims.