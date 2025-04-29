First Hajj Flight Departs From Multan With 393 Pilgrims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Hajj operation officially began from Multan as the first PIA flight, PK-715, departed for Madinah on Tuesday night at 8:25 PM, carrying 393 pilgrims. A graceful ceremony was organized to honor the departing pilgrims.
Member Provincial Assembly Salman Naeem and Director Hajj Operations Multan Rehan Abbas Khokhar bid farewell to the pilgrims.
Speaking at the ceremony, Salman Naeem congratulated the pilgrims, calling the journey a great and sacred opportunity. He reminded them that they are the guests of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged them to pray for Pakistan’s progress and for the oppressed people of Palestine.
Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar informed the media that around 9,000 pilgrims would travel to Saudi Arabia from Multan through a total of 29 flights. He emphasized that the pilgrims were ambassadors of Pakistan and should uphold the country’s dignity by respecting the laws of the host country.
He also highlighted that a "Hajj mobile App" has been introduced to provide guidance and information to pilgrims during their journey. Khokhar noted the government has made excellent arrangements this year to ensure that no pilgrim faces any inconvenience.
