First Hajj flight departs from Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The First Hajj flight carrying 150 pilgrims took off from Quetta International Airport (QIA) for Madina Munawara on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony held at Quetta International Airport, Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Shahina Kakar said that in light of the Federal government's special instructions, all resources should be used to ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities to the pilgrims of Balochistan.

She said that these pilgrims of Balochistan continue to be the ambassadors of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and they should keep the prestige and name of their country high and pray for the development of their beloved country Pakistan.

Shahina Kakar said that this year a total of around 9 thousand pilgrims from Balochistan would have the blessing of Hajj. For which 27 flights will depart from Quetta to Karachi and then from there to Madina Munawara.

Director Hajj Balochistan Ghulam Ilyas Jafar, Secretary Religious Affairs Nadeem-ur Rahman, Manager Airport Abdul Ghaffar Miankhel, President Hajj Umrah Association Syed Adu Agha, Station Manager A.Dummar, Airport Manager Mazhar Malik and other relevant officials were present in the first Hajj flight operation ceremony.