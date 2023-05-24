UrduPoint.com

First Hajj Flight Departs From Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 11:21 PM

First Hajj flight departs from Quetta

The First Hajj flight carrying 150 pilgrims took off from Quetta International Airport (QIA) for Madina Munawara on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The First Hajj flight carrying 150 pilgrims took off from Quetta International Airport (QIA) for Madina Munawara on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony held at Quetta International Airport, Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Shahina Kakar said that in light of the Federal government's special instructions, all resources should be used to ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities to the pilgrims of Balochistan.

She said that these pilgrims of Balochistan continue to be the ambassadors of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and they should keep the prestige and name of their country high and pray for the development of their beloved country Pakistan.

Shahina Kakar said that this year a total of around 9 thousand pilgrims from Balochistan would have the blessing of Hajj. For which 27 flights will depart from Quetta to Karachi and then from there to Madina Munawara.

Director Hajj Balochistan Ghulam Ilyas Jafar, Secretary Religious Affairs Nadeem-ur Rahman, Manager Airport Abdul Ghaffar Miankhel, President Hajj Umrah Association Syed Adu Agha, Station Manager A.Dummar, Airport Manager Mazhar Malik and other relevant officials were present in the first Hajj flight operation ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Hajj Saudi Arabia All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

3 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria Durin ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide el ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top prior ..

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for Natio ..

3 minutes ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.