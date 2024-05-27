First Hajj Flight Departs From Sukkur Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The first Hajj flight of PIA carrying pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme departed for Saudi Arabia via Karachi on Monday from Begum Nusurat Bhutto Airport Sukkur.
PPP senior leader, MNA, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Auqaf, airport staff and family members of pilgrims saw them off at the airport.
A flight transported 63 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Sukkur via Karachi flight. The passengers were strictly forbidden from carrying nail cutters, scissors, razors, lighters, toys with batteries, matches, power banks, cylinders, emergency lights, lanterns, stoves, inflammable substances in their belongings.
It is mentioned over here that after balloting for the government’s Hajj scheme in December last year, 63,805 out of 69,438 nationals remained successful, said officials.
