Open Menu

First Hajj Flight Departs From Sukkur Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

First Hajj flight departs from Sukkur Airport

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The first Hajj flight of PIA carrying pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme departed for Saudi Arabia via Karachi on Monday from Begum Nusurat Bhutto Airport Sukkur.

PPP senior leader, MNA, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Auqaf, airport staff and family members of pilgrims saw them off at the airport.

A flight transported 63 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Sukkur via Karachi flight. The passengers were strictly forbidden from carrying nail cutters, scissors, razors, lighters, toys with batteries, matches, power banks, cylinders, emergency lights, lanterns, stoves, inflammable substances in their belongings.

It is mentioned over here that after balloting for the government’s Hajj scheme in December last year, 63,805 out of 69,438 nationals remained successful, said officials.

Related Topics

Karachi Hajj Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Saudi Arabia December Family From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

11 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

18 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

52 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

1 hour ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan