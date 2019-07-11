First Hajj flight from Sialkot leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first Hajj flight (PK-745) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from from Sialkot International Airport Thursday left for Saudi Arabia with 307 pilgrims

Senior officials of the PIA and the airport saw off the pilgrims during a special ceremony.

The PIA will transport 4,152 Hajj pilgrims from Sialkot airport through 11 direct international Hajj flights, said Sialkot Airport Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza while talking to the media.