First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The first haj flight of national flag carrier PK-745 with 307 intending pilgrims on board , left for Saudi Arabia Sialkot International airport on Wednesday.

Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Shah told the media that Hajj operation would continue till August 3, 2019.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would transport 4152 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by 11 direct Hajj flights from Sialkot international airport.