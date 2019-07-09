First Hajj flight proceeds to holy lands with 110 pilgrims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::First Hajj flight has proceeded to the holy lands along with 110 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad, on Monday morning.

Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr Nasir Amin along with Director Hajj Lahore Rehman Abbas Khokhar saw off the intending pilgrims at Faisalabad International Airport at 4:16 a.m.

According to Director Hajj, total 1198 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad will leave for the holy lands through 10 flights and pre-Hajj operation will complete from Faisalabad on August 05.

He said that second flight will leave for the holy lands on July 09, third on July 15, fourth on July 16, fifth on July 20, sixth on July 25, seventh on July 27, eighth on July 29, ninth on July 31 and tenth flight will proceed to the holy lands from Faisalabad on August 05, 2019.

Foolproof security arrangements were also made on the departure of first Hajj flight from Faisalabad.