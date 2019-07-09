UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Hajj Flight Proceeds To Holy Lands With 110 Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

First Hajj flight proceeds to holy lands with 110 pilgrims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::First Hajj flight has proceeded to the holy lands along with 110 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad, on Monday morning.

Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr Nasir Amin along with Director Hajj Lahore Rehman Abbas Khokhar saw off the intending pilgrims at Faisalabad International Airport at 4:16 a.m.

According to Director Hajj, total 1198 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad will leave for the holy lands through 10 flights and pre-Hajj operation will complete from Faisalabad on August 05.

He said that second flight will leave for the holy lands on July 09, third on July 15, fourth on July 16, fifth on July 20, sixth on July 25, seventh on July 27, eighth on July 29, ninth on July 31 and tenth flight will proceed to the holy lands from Faisalabad on August 05, 2019.

Foolproof security arrangements were also made on the departure of first Hajj flight from Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Hajj Nasir July August GCUF 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

21 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

35 minutes ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

36 minutes ago

US Recorded 14 Cases of Measles Last Week, Bringin ..

4 minutes ago

No law under which personal physician can be allow ..

4 minutes ago

Czech Republic Confirms Air Traffic Talks With Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.