First Hajj Flight To Depart On April 29
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:03 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The first Hajj flight carrying 150 Hajj pilgrims from Quetta International Airport would be departed for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, April 29.
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel would bid farewell to all the esteemed Hajj pilgrims.
The series of direct flights from Quetta has become a great convenience for the people of Balochistan to go to Saudi Arabia.
In this regard, the efforts of the national airline PIA and other concerned authorities deserve tribute.
It should be noted that other passengers are also benefiting from the flights departing from Quetta along with those who have achieved the privilege of Hajj and Umrah.
It is expected that this air travel initiative will gain further strength with time.
