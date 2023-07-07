First Hajj flight to land Quetta on 9th July

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The first return flight from Jeddah carrying pilgrims will land in Quetta Airport at 8:55 am on July 9, 2023, Pakistan International Airline Balochistan sources said on Friday.

General Manager PIA Balochistan Abdul Ghafar Miankhail will receive the pilgrims upon their return at Quetta Airport, they added.

PIA officials have requested media to cover the post hajj operation that will begin on July 9, 2023.