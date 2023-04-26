UrduPoint.com

First Hajj Flight To Take Off On May 20

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Wednesday was briefed that the first Hajj flight would take off on May 20, from Pakistan

Secretary Religious Affairs Aftab Akbar Durrani while briefing the minister, informed that the Hajj fight operation would be concluded on June 21.

He further said the biometrics of pilgrims would be completed by April 28, while the ministry had sought valid passports of pilgrims till the same date.

He apprised that training on Hajj rituals and administrative affairs was being conducted by all ten Haji Camps across the country from Thursday.

Participation in Hajj training organized at Tehsil and District level was mandatory, he added.

Chairing the meeting, Minister Talha also informed about his recent engagements in Saudi Arabia and directed not to compromise on the provision of facilities to pilgrims.

He said due to time constraints, we would have to work day and night to complete Hajj arrangements.

