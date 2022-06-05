UrduPoint.com

First Hajj Flight To Take Off On Monday: Ministry Religious Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday said the first Hajj flight would take off on Monday from the Federal capital as per schedule.

Talking to APP, Religious Affairs Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said more than 32,000 intending pilgrims would proceed for Hajj through 106 flights from various airports of the country.

He said 42 flights would take off from Islamabad under the Road to Makkah Project. The flights schedule had been displayed on the ministry's website and texted to the intending pilgrims on their respective contact numbers, he added.

He asked the intending pilgrims to get biometric from the nearest 'Aitamad Centers' as prescribed in the schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Hajj visas, air tickets, and wristbands' collection.

Umar Butt said it was also mandatory to get COVID-19 PCR test before 72 hours of departure from the six approved laboratories by the Saudi government.

For the convenience of the intending pilgrims, the approved laboratories booth had been erected in the Haji Camps across the country, he added.

He made it clear that it was compulsory to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate before proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the test fee Rs4,250 would be paid by the intending pilgrims from their pockets.

