UrduPoint.com

First Hajj Flight Will Depart From Islamabad On Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

As many as 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia via 106 Hajj flights under Hajj flights schedule.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday.

This was announced by the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs today (Friday).

According to the Hajj flights schedule, 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia via 106 Hajj flights.

The spokesperson said 42 flights will be operated from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project.

Hajj pilgrims are also being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile number.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Mobile Road Makkah Saudi Arabia SMS From

Recent Stories

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

30 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

45 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.