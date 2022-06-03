(@Abdulla99267510)

As many as 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia via 106 Hajj flights under Hajj flights schedule.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday.

This was announced by the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs today (Friday).

According to the Hajj flights schedule, 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia via 106 Hajj flights.

The spokesperson said 42 flights will be operated from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project.

Hajj pilgrims are also being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile number.