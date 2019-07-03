First Hajj flight will take off from Islamabad today

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) First Hajj flight will take off from Islamabad International Airport today Thursday. Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul Haq Qadri and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan will see off the intending pilgrims at the airport.According to Spokesperson for Religious Affairs Ministry, the first Hajj flight from Lahore will depart tomorrow while Hajj flight operation from Karachi and Peshawar will begin on Friday.It is pertinent to mention here that for the first time Pakistan International Airlines is starting direct Hajj flights form Quetta this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Road to Makkah project from Islamabad airport on Friday to facilitate Pakistani intending pilgrims to complete their immigration and other formalities at their home airport.According to Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui, Saudi officials have setup special counters at Islamabad airport to clear immigration process of Hujjaj in Pakistan.

He made it clear that Road to Makkah project will be equally beneficial to intending pilgrims either leaving for Madina or Jeddah airports. He said that the Road to Makkah programme is a pilot project being started from Islamabad airport and will be extended to other airports of the country in subsequent years.The Spokesperson said Road to Makkah project is a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistani intending pilgrims and 21,000 Hujjaj will be benefited from this initiative.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince during his visit to Islamabad to include Pakistan in Road to Makkah project. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also started issuance of E-Visa for Hajj Pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme. Ten Haji camps have become functional across the country.