First Hajj Flight,carrying 150 Pilgrims,departs From Lahore Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The first Hajj flight of the year,AirSial Flight PF-7700,carrying 150 pilgrims,departed from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for Madina here on Tuesday.
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique bid farewell to the pilgrims during a dignified ceremony.Several senior officials including Director Hajj Rizwan Sharif, Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) Chief Operating Officer Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Regional Directorate Commander Brigadier Sikandar and others were also present.
Addressing the gathering,Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed profound gratitude to Allah the Almighty for the opportunity to see off the esteemed pilgrims,a responsibility entrusted to him by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He lauded the efforts of the Punjab leadership in facilitating the Hajj operation and acknowledged the cooperation of the Airport management, Airport Security Force (ASF), Customs, FIA, AirSial, and other officials in ensuring smooth arrangements.
The health minister described Hajj as a tremendous spiritual blessing, urging pilgrims to cherish every moment spent in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. He emphasized the importance of praying for personal well-being, Pakistan’s prosperity, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
Sharing the spiritual significance of visiting the Holy Kaaba and the Prophet’s Mosque, he advised pilgrims to purify their hearts and conduct themselves in accordance with Saudi regulations.
He prayed for the pilgrims’ safe journey and thanked all involved departments for their diligent efforts.
On the occasion, Director Hajj Rizwan Sharif noted that special arrangements had been made for the pilgrims this year. He stressed the importance of understanding and adhering to the laws of the host country, and shared that informational literature was being provided to the pilgrims to guide them throughout their journey. He extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the departing pilgrims.
Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad highlighted that comprehensive facilities were in place for the Hajj pilgrims.Announcing a significant future development, he stated, “Next year, we plan to launch the ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Lahore Airport, which will further streamline immigration procedures for pilgrims.” He also conveyed his best wishes to the pilgrims for their sacred journey.
ANF Punjab's Regional Directorate Commander Brig. Sikandar congratulated the pilgrims and reaffirmed that extensive efforts had been made by all airport departments to facilitate them. Emphasizing vigilance, he warned pilgrims to remain cautious of unsolicited offers and avoid accepting free items from unknown sources, as part of ANF’s continued efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Later in the day, a second Hajj flight from Lahore carrying 350 pilgrims was also scheduled to depart for Madina.
