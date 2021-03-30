First heat wave of season likely during current week: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday predicted that first Heat Wave of the season is likely during the week.

The Met office informed that mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heat wave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country.

Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern & Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday. Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub mountainous areas of the country.

Dust raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

Day temperatures are expected to be remain above normal that is four to six degrees centigrades, in most plain areas.