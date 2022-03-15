UrduPoint.com

First Immigration Counter For Business Visa Holders Made Functional At Torkham Border

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 06:55 PM

First immigration counter for Business visa holders made functional at Torkham border

The recommendations of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) to form dedicated counters for business visa holders at border crossing has been implemented to facilitate the business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The recommendations of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) to form dedicated counters for business visa holders at border crossing has been implemented to facilitate the business community. The first dedicated counter has been made operational at Torkham border crossing, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Zubair Motiwala; Chairman PAJCCI thanked and appreciated the Ministry of Interior, Afghanistan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell, Speaker National Assembly and concerned institutions for giving due consideration to voice of business community raised by PAJCCI. He was hopeful that same facility would be provided at all other border crossings.

The Chairman PAJCCI said that this was an international best practice and would show seriousness of the government to provide extensive support to business community on both sides of the border.

He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for building long term beneficial economic relationship between the two countries.

He added that such initiatives would bring investment into Pakistan as trade corridor between both the countries as it was also corridor to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond. Business community from CARs can also come through these routes which paves way for tri-lateral business relations. He said that GOP's continuous efforts to upgrade infrastructure at borders and forthcoming investment and joint venture policy will further consolidate the trust of business community in the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan National Assembly Prime Minister Business Same Chamber Visa Border Commerce All From Government Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Mirpur AJK stands atop across Pakistan successfull ..

Mirpur AJK stands atop across Pakistan successfully securing Covid-19 Vaccinatio ..

22 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA emphasizes need for developing risk ..

Chairman NDMA emphasizes need for developing risk assessment to tackle disasters ..

24 seconds ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two quarterfinals on Wedn ..

26 seconds ago
 Opposition destined to face another defeat: Gill

Opposition destined to face another defeat: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Open sale-purchase adding to political turmoil: Ha ..

Open sale-purchase adding to political turmoil: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Asharfi

4 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive expedited in Latifabad on ..

Anti encroachment drive expedited in Latifabad on court orders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>