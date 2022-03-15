First immigration counter for Business visa holders made functional at Torkham border

The recommendations of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) to form dedicated counters for business visa holders at border crossing has been implemented to facilitate the business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The recommendations of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) to form dedicated counters for business visa holders at border crossing has been implemented to facilitate the business community. The first dedicated counter has been made operational at Torkham border crossing, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Zubair Motiwala; Chairman PAJCCI thanked and appreciated the Ministry of Interior, Afghanistan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell, Speaker National Assembly and concerned institutions for giving due consideration to voice of business community raised by PAJCCI. He was hopeful that same facility would be provided at all other border crossings.

The Chairman PAJCCI said that this was an international best practice and would show seriousness of the government to provide extensive support to business community on both sides of the border.

He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for building long term beneficial economic relationship between the two countries.

He added that such initiatives would bring investment into Pakistan as trade corridor between both the countries as it was also corridor to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond. Business community from CARs can also come through these routes which paves way for tri-lateral business relations. He said that GOP's continuous efforts to upgrade infrastructure at borders and forthcoming investment and joint venture policy will further consolidate the trust of business community in the government.