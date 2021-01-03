First incident of target killing of 2021 in Mir Ali, North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::The first incident of the target killing of the year-2021 was reported in Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan, an official Police Control in South Waziristan confirmed.

According to detail, one Mursalin son of Rambel was standing in front of his house in Haider Khel village, Police said when some unidentified masked men opened indiscriminate firing and killed him on the spot and managed to fled from the site of the incident.

Soon after the incident, Police reached to the spot and started probe, the official of the Police control informed.

Police rushed to the spot,started a search operation and later on shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Mirali. The Police official also informed that the same Mursalin son of Rambel was used to jump in water wells due to poverty and a report had earlier been registered in the Police Station Mir Ali.