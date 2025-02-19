First industrial exhibition opens at Gujrat University

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq inaugurated the first industrial exhibition as part of the ongoing International Conference on Energy, Power, Environment, and Climate Change (ICEPECC) 2025.

Organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the exhibition showcased products from local industries, including fan manufacturing, ceramics, glassware, leather, and calligraphy. The vice chancellor, accompanied by university deans, directors, and department heads, toured the exhibition and lauded the creativity and innovation of participating students.

The event aims to foster industry-academia collaboration, strengthen technical cooperation, and facilitate knowledge exchange. Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, thanked participating institutions and exhibitors for their contributions.

Simultaneously, experts, scientists, and engineers from across the globe are attending ICEPECC 2025 to discuss Pakistan’s energy and environmental challenges, proposing viable solutions for sustainable development.