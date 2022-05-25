First international conference on 'Emerging trends in Physics' held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The first international conference entitled "Emerging Trends in Physics 2022" organzied by the Institute of Physics was held here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The conference was attended by delegates from Sweden, China, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Brazil, Australia, Korea, and Pakistani universities.

Inaugurating the conference, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is setting up an Institute of Physics at a cost of Rs. 1.2 billion.

He said that the Department of Physics is one of the most popular departments at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Recently this department has been developed and given the status of an institute. The Department of Physics is part of a mega project funded by the Federal government.

He said that in the last three years the university has made remarkable progress in all fields especially the number of students has increased from 13,000 to 60,000 and the number of teachers has increased from 500 to 1200 and the development and non-development budget has increased from 4 billion to 20 billion.

Hundreds of graduates have also found employment opportunities through the new teaching assistant positions.

The undergraduate level curriculum has been developed in a comprehensive manner like the universities of the developed countries of the world.

Dr. Saeed Bazdar, Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematics Science, said that this is the first international conference organized by the Institute of Physics.

According to the vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Department of Physics has been developed and given the status of Institute of Physics in order to create a capable workforce in the latest fields of physics which will play a significant role in the scientific development of the country.

He thanked a large number of domestic and foreign scientists for attending the conference and also thanked the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor for its special patronage.

On this occasion Vice-Chancellor, Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed delivered his address and shared details of achievements of teaching and research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as unprecedented.

Among the keynote speakers on the first day were Prof. Dr. Zakaria Butt, Dr. Altaf Nizami, Prof. Dr. Khawaja Rafiq, and Dr. Mikael Syvajarvi.

The concluding session on the second day of the conference was chaired by Prof. Dr. Zakaria Butt. Prof. Dr. Vanderlei Salvador, Dr. Adnan Ali, Dr. Hamidullah, Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Dr. Hidayatullah Khan, Dr. Muhammad Imran, and Dr. Lotte Fog addressed the gathering.

Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematics Science Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Bazdar thanked all the delegates for attending the conference.

Conference Secretary Dr. Saba Saeed said that the international experts participating in the conference informed our teachers and students about the latest research in the field of physics.