First international conference on post-pandemic perspective of sustainability held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The first International Conference on Business and Management Research, organized by the Department of Leadership and Management Sciences, Institute of Business and Administrative Sciences, on the topic of a post-pandemic perspective of sustainability, began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The conference is attended by delegates from Pakistani universities including Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia who will deliver special lectures through online sources. In his inaugural address to the conference, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the conference on Business and Management Research organized by the Department of Leadership and Management. Holding a conference on the topic of business and management research is a very timely initiative which has made the teachers and students aware of the latest developments and trends in these subjects.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor also discussed in detail the various international multinational companies, business practices, innovation, and growth based on IT.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal said that the participation of a large number of international experts in the conference and the participation of faculty and students from the faculty indicates that our scholars and researchers excel in their respective fields. Dr. Syed Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Department of Leadership and Management said that the two-day conference will feature lectures on important topics including Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking, Technology Management, Digital Marketing, Supply Chain Management, and Healthcare Management, Finance, Tourism, Management. On this occasion, Dr. Shakeel Sarwar said that after the inaugural session, the delegates will participate in parallel sessions where experts will give special lectures. Prof. Dr. Ramayah Thursamy, Prof. Dr. Amran bin MD. Rasli, Dr. Umer Zaman, Prof. Dr. Ruswiati Suryasaputra, Dr. Muhammad Usman, Dr. Basharat Ali, Dr. Iram Saba, Dr. Waheed Imrani, Prof. Dr. Syed Ali Raza from Pakistan and abroad are participating in the conference.