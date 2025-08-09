Open Menu

First International Criminology Conference Concludes With Call For Justice System Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:12 AM

First international criminology conference concludes with call for justice system reform

The First International Criminology Conference, themed “Reforming the Justice System in Pakistan: Colonial Legacy and Contemporary Needs”

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The First International Criminology Conference, themed “Reforming the Justice System in Pakistan: Colonial Legacy and Contemporary Needs”, concluded on Friday at the Bara Gali Summer Campus of the University of Peshawar.

Addressing the closing session as chief guest, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif, described Pakistan as a “graveyard of outdated and obsolete laws.” He said legislation alone cannot solve the problem of crime, stressing the need to address its root causes. “Crime cannot be eradicated through laws; we must eliminate the underlying causes that give rise to it,” he remarked, adding that system failure, rather than a lack of laws, is the real issue.

Barrister Saif cautioned that social frustration can fuel extremism, calling for behavioral change and the restoration of social justice as prerequisites for an effective criminal justice system. He urged a departure from colonial-era structures, emphasizing that justice is central to Islamic teachings.

Speakers at the conference included University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Johar Ali, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, Supreme Court Advocate and Peshawar High Court Bar Association President Ameen ur Rehman Yousafzai, and University of Peshawar Department of Criminology Chairman Dr Basharat Hussain.

Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, in his address titled “Otherize, Demonize, Criminalize”, linked social decay and violence to stigmatization and marginalization. Ameen ur Rehman Yousafzai criticized the justice system’s reliance on colonial laws, highlighting that over 60 percent of prisoners are under trial, and called for reform-focused justice. Professor Dr Johar Ali questioned why Pakistan has not developed its own laws decades after independence.

Conference organizer Dr Basharat Hussain presented recommendations from breakout sessions and underscored the need for continued academic collaboration. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to guest speakers and certificates of appreciation to student organizers.

