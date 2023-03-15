First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his message has said that the day is a call for action to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) The First International Day to combat Islamophobia is being observed across the world on Wednesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his message has said that the day is a call for action to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

He said discrimination diminishes us all and we must stand up against it.

The UN Secretary General said today and every day, we must counter the forces of division by reaffirming our common humanity.