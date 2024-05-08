First international dental conference at KDC concludes

The inaugural international dental conference at Khyber College of Dentistry concluded on a high note, marking a significant milestone in the field of dentistry in Pakistan on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The inaugural international dental conference at Khyber College of Dentistry concluded on a high note, marking a significant milestone in the field of dentistry in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Over the course of four days, esteemed international dentists and leading experts from across Pakistan convened to share insights and experiences, fostering collaboration and innovation in dental care.

More than 20 workshops were conducted during the conference, offering attendees valuable opportunities to delve into various aspects of dental diseases and treatment modalities.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Salam commended the organizers for their efforts in orchestrating a successful conference and underscored the importance of advancing medical and dental education in alignment with evolving healthcare needs.

He pledged unwavering support for the continued growth and development of Khyber College of Dentistry.

The conference was lauded for its role in not only enriching the knowledge of young doctors but also in fostering awareness of modern treatment methodologies among the wider medical community.

Speakers emphasized the pivotal role played by institutions like Khyber Medical College and Khyber College of Dentistry in producing healthcare leaders for Pakistan and beyond.

As a token of appreciation, shields and accolades were presented to participants, acknowledging their contributions to the success of the conference. With its resounding success, the first international dental conference at Khyber College of Dentistry sets a promising precedent for future collaborations and advancements in dental care.

The event culminated in a ceremony graced by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Ziaul islam, Chairman of the Policy board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman BoG Dr. Umar Ayub Khan, Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean KCD Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Mehmood Noor, and Chairman Conference Prof. Dr. Muslim Khan.