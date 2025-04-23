First international soil science conference at SAU concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The First International Soil Science Conference held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam concluded with resounding success, attracting national and international experts, researchers and academics who shared groundbreaking insights on soil health and sustainable land management.

During the conference, key recommendations were made emphasizing that soil fertility and health should be considered national priorities. It was also proposed that modern technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), be integrated into university curricula.

The SAU spokesperson informed that during the event experts highlighted that agricultural land was not only vital for crop production but also plays a critical role in environmental balance, food security and biodiversity. Therefore, comprehensive national policies must be developed to ensure soil protection. They advocated reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and promoting organic fertilizers, bio-saline techniques and biological measures. They also recommended developing GIS-based soil maps and launching mobile laboratories, training programs and awareness campaigns at district and union council level.

Addressing the closing session, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal stated that healthy soil was not just the foundation of crops but a guarantee of human survival. He stressed that the unregulated use of chemical fertilizers was negatively impacting soil productivity in the country, and urged for the formulation of a national soil protection policy focusing on climate resilience, conservation of natural resources and the promotion of local agriculture.

Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr.

Khalil ur Rahman Khumbhati expressed concern over the severe water scarcity in Sindh, which, along with salinity, drought and other factors, was continuously degrading soil productivity. He called for soil restoration, development of drought-resistant crop varieties and implementation of modern irrigation systems. He further emphasized the need to promote research through AI, machine learning and GIS technologies.

Director of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture Dr. Mahboob Ali Siyal stressed the importance of preparing future generations for research on AI, climate change, temperature fluctuations and soil salinity. Former Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Shamsuddin Tagar remarked that agriculture goes beyond science and is closely linked with culture and daily life.

The Conference Chair Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Secretary Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki, Dr. Hafeezullah Babar, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Naheed Talpur, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Saleem Masih Bhatti and Dr. Saima Kulsoom Babar also spoke on the occasion.

Later, shields were presented to guests and organizers, certificates were awarded to volunteers and lifetime achievement awards were given to retired and late soil science professors including Dr. Shamsuddin Tagar, Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon, Dr. Haji Khan Puno, Dr. Nabi Bux Siyal, Dr. Roshan Wagan, Khait Khemnani, Javed Memon, Shafi Muhammad Memon, Dr. Muhammad Younus Memon and Dr. Mehr-un-Nisa Memon.

In the poster presentation competition, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Lal Chand and Zahid Hussain Ahmedani secured the first, second and third positions respectively. Shields were also awarded to the best exhibition stalls.