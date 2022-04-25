UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 11:29 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The first international flight will land at the Skardu International Airport on May 13, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

It would be a chartered flight, which would come directly from Munich, Germany, while the first international flight would depart from Skardu to Kyrgyzstan on May 16, a CAA notification said on Monday.

All necessary arrangements for the arrival and departure of international flights had been completed at the airport, which was inaugurated on December 16, 2021, the CAA said.

