First introductory meeting District Council held in Mirpurkhas

MRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The first introductory meeting of Mirpurkhas District Council was held in Mirpurkhas District Council Hall under the chairmanship of District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talparbon Thursday.

In the introductory meeting, Vice Chairmen Mir Ahmed Khan Talpure, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, SSP Capt (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry, Chief Officer District Council Syed Asif Shah, members of the district Council and journalists participated.

They condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran along with the anti-national events on May 9th, while the condemnation resolutions were presented against the incidents.

Apart from that district council members Imtiaz Ali, Javed Junejo, Azima Chandio, Haji Noor Ahmed Chandio, and other members made it mandatory for the owners of cotton ginning factories to buy cotton at a fixed price of cotton, and fertilizer, and to form a committee against the dealers who adulterate the seed and act to remove illegal encroachments from the natural waterways and drains, to take measures for the improvement of education and health institutions of the district.

The problems related to creating a website to highlight development works were identified in a meeting.

Addressing the introductory meeting, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpar said that he is grateful to the members of Mirpurkhas District Council and the senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), who trusting me, they elected me as the chairman of District Council Mirpurkhas for the second time.

He also said that he will be try to serve without discrimination for the improvement, development, and prosperity of Mirpurkhas district.

He further said that he will be served the district without discrimination, in which priority will be given to health, education, and clean water supply works so that the people can benefit. "I will also talk to Sindh Government" he added.

During the address, he gave a message to the youth of Mirpurkhas district, he asked them to shine in the field of education and make the name of Mirpurkhas bright and play an active role for the promotion of religious tolerance.

He further said that Council members should play their role for the improvement of their respective areas and solving public problems so that the long-standing problems of the people can be solved.

At the end of the speech, the Chairman said this house strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Quran and the damage to government property by miscreants in the events of May 9th.