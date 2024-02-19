Open Menu

First Islamic Countries' Fashion, Beauty Industries Festival In Istanbul From May 18

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

First Islamic countries' fashion, beauty industries festival in Istanbul from May 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The first international festival of fashion, clothing, and beauty industries of Islamic countries is scheduled to be held from May 18 to 20, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

To be held at Nisantai University in Istanbul, the festival will consist of educational, scientific, exhibition and competition for professionals, students and professors.

The festival will be held in collaboration with the Economic Cooperation Organisation Cultural Institute (ECI) of Tehran, according to an official document.

As per the official website of the festival, the event aims to attract domestic and foreign investments, especially from Islamic countries.

It said that famous global brands have shown interest in the growing market of Islamic fashion and have invested significant capital and planning to capture this market.

Turkey, due to its concentrated efforts in fashion, clothing, and beauty, both in the educational and advanced studies process and in the production and export of related products is currently the hub of activities in this field and the largest spender in the field of Islamic fashion and clothing.

Those interested in participating in the international event may register themselves at http://en.icffb.com.

Related Topics

Tehran Istanbul Hub May Market Event From

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan