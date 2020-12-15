First Jamadi-ul-Awwal on Thursday

The fifth month of Islamic Hijri calender year 1442, Jamadi-ul-Awwal would commence from Thursday (December 17) as crescent has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 )

A notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision said, the crescent of new Hijri month has not been sighted.