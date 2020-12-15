UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Jamadi-ul-Awwal On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

First Jamadi-ul-Awwal on Thursday

The fifth month of Islamic Hijri calender year 1442, Jamadi-ul-Awwal would commence from Thursday (December 17) as crescent has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The fifth month of Islamic Hijri calender year 1442, Jamadi-ul-Awwal would commence from Thursday (December 17) as crescent has not been sighted.

A notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision said, the crescent of new Hijri month has not been sighted.

Related Topics

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee December From

Recent Stories

Trendy face masks in vogue amid second wave of pan ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief declares 2021 'International Year of Frui ..

4 minutes ago

One killed in encounter in Sukkur

4 minutes ago

Thousands Protest Closure of Culture Venues in Par ..

8 minutes ago

Two held over aerial firing in wedding ceremony

8 minutes ago

Norway Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Mid-Jan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.