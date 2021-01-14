UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Jamadi-Us –Sani On Friday As The New Moon Sighted

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

First Jamadi-Us –Sani on Friday as the new moon sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The new Islamic Hijri month of Jamadi-Us-Sani would commence from Friday, Jan 15, 2021 as the new crescent has been sighted, says a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The notification quoting the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad, said that the moon of Jamad-Us-Sani 1442 AH has been sighted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Ruet-e-Hilal Committee From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

40 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

55 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.