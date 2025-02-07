Open Menu

First Joint CPA Asia & South-East Asia Regional Conference To Mark 'new Chapter In Regional Collaboration': Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Friday said that the First Joint CPA Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference, scheduled for February 6-10, would mark the beginning of a new chapter in regional collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with ptv, the Speaker explained that the conference aims to strengthen regional ties, promote cultural understanding and facilitate the exchange of ideas among participating nations.

Speaker noted that the conference will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions and presentations, providing a comprehensive platform for parliamentarians to engage in meaningful dialogue and knowledge-sharing.

This conference will provide a unique platform for parliamentarians from these countries to engage in constructive dialogue, share experiences and explore avenues for cooperation, he said.

Furthermore, he said the conference will facilitate the sharing of best practices in governance, legislation and public policy, enabling participating countries to learn from each other' s experiences and improve their own systems.

Lastly, the conference will provide a forum for discussion of regional security challenges and cooperation, allowing countries to work together to address common climate threats, he added.

The Speaker also appreciated the government's efforts in increasing the confidence of foreign countries in

Pakistan.

"The government's policies have been successful in boosting the confidence of foreign nations and this conference is a testament to that," he added.

