First judge of colours named to the SC of Canada

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Mahmud Jamal who was born in Kenya hails from Ismaili community originally from India.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) First judge for Canadians of colours has been named to the Supreme court of Canada, the latest reports say.

Justice Mahmud Jamal belongs to Ismaili community in India. Majority of Muslims, especially Barailvi school of Thought does not consider Ismailis as Muslims.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has announced Jamal’s nomination Thursday to the high court to replace the retiring Rosalie Silberman Abella, the first refugee and first Jewish woman to sit on the court.

Jamal’s appointment is fresh development in the Canadian judicial history.

The allegation of Mr. Jamal is a historic first for Canadians of colours who have never seen themselves represented on the Supreme court of Canada.

The newly appointed judge was born in Nairobi, Kenya to an Ismaili community orginally from India. Jamal’s parets immigrated to England when he was two where he attended Anglican schools.