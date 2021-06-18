UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Judge Of Colours Named To The SC Of Canada

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:56 AM

First judge of colours named to the SC of Canada

Justice Mahmud Jamal who was born in Kenya hails from Ismaili community originally from India.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) First judge for Canadians of colours has been named to the Supreme court of Canada, the latest reports say.

Justice Mahmud Jamal belongs to Ismaili community in India. Majority of Muslims, especially Barailvi school of Thought does not consider Ismailis as Muslims.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has announced Jamal’s nomination Thursday to the high court to replace the retiring Rosalie Silberman Abella, the first refugee and first Jewish woman to sit on the court.

Jamal’s appointment is fresh development in the Canadian judicial history.

The allegation of Mr. Jamal is a historic first for Canadians of colours who have never seen themselves represented on the Supreme court of Canada.

The newly appointed judge was born in Nairobi, Kenya to an Ismaili community orginally from India. Jamal’s parets immigrated to England when he was two where he attended Anglican schools.

Related Topics

India Canada Nairobi Kenya Justin Trudeau Women Muslim Jew From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Realme Brings Jaw Dropping Discounts on Daraz Mobi ..

19 minutes ago

PM to visit Dasu Dam today to review its construct ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.