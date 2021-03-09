First judicial academy inaugurated at Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz Tuesday inaugurated the first judicial academy in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz Tuesday inaugurated the first judicial academy in Gilgit.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Professor Niyaz Shah of Hill University UK and UNDP Coordinator Ijaz Shah.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Malik Haq Nawaz said that soon this Judicial Academy would become the best academy in Asia and the the judicial system here would be a role model for the whole country.

The Chief Justice further said that the culture of recommendation including influence in the judiciary has been completely eradicated, adding that recruitment in judiciary of GB would be made only on merit.

He said that during the last 6 months 1876 cases have been disposed of in Chief Court GB.

He said that lower courts have been instructed to decide cases early and on merit for provision of speedy justice to people.