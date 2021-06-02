UrduPoint.com
First Kidney Transplant Carried Out At BBH

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A 34 years old, Zahid was recovering gradually at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) after surgeons successfully planted kidney in a gruelling surgery on June 1.

A team of doctors at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), has successfully carried out the first kidney transplant operation in the public sector hospital of the province.

Dr Shoaib Warrich, Registrar BBH told APP that a team of doctors including Dr Zeeshan, Dr Sadat Hashmi, Dr Ahmed Sajad, Dr Umer Javed, Dr Ali and Anaesthesia specialist Dr Zainul Ameer and Dr Shafique successfully planted the kidney after a five-hour-long surgery donated by her living sister.

Both the recipient, Zahid, and the donor, her sister was recovering in the intensive care unit of the hospital, Dr Warraich informed.

He said that the liver transplant procedure was carried out free of cost at the hospital.

"It's a decision that we made as a team" he added.

