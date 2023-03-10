First KP University of Veterinary, Animal Sciences inaugurated

UrduPoint.com

March 10, 2023

The first University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Swat in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was inaugurated on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The first University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Swat in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was inaugurated on Friday.

Secretary Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives KP, Mukhtiar Ahmad Khan formally inaugurated the university.

Classes in the university will begin on Monday (March 13, 2023).

In this connection, a function was held at Kanju Township, Mingora wherein the Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Dr Omar Siddique gave a detailed briefing regarding the university and told that the classes of the first badge of DVM and DVS are being begun from Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mukhtiar Ahmad Khan said they are feeling jubilant today that for the first time in 75 years of history of the country, the first Veterinary & Animal Sciences University has been launched in Swat.

He said now afterward, the students of the area and province instead of studying in Punjab and other cities will get an education in Livestock and Animal Sciences in their own province.

