First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Reviews Flood Preparedness In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 11:25 PM

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reviews flood preparedness in Shaheed Benazirabad

First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday to review preparedness and response measures in areas at risk of flooding

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday to review preparedness and response measures in areas at risk of flooding.

During her visit, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari convened a detailed briefing session attended by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP, as well as senior officials from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and the Health Department.

She was informed that under a super flood scenario up to 80,000 residents across 95 villages in nine union councils could be affected. Daily monitoring is being carried out with regular updates to assess and respond to the evolving situation. Officials also reported that approximately 64,000 livestock may be at risk, with evacuation efforts currently in progress.

Areas in Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, including That, Saeed Kando, Phullel, Khad, Gehram Mari, Bahawal Shah, Mehrabpur, Mari, and Morya Lakho, have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

To support relief efforts, 59 relief camps have been identified and 11 medical camps have been activated so far. Arrangements for life jackets, boats, fire brigades, ambulances, dewatering pumps, and ventilators have also been made.

Commending the ongoing efforts, the First Lady appreciated the dedication of the administration, particularly the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP, Rescue 1122, and health authorities for their commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

Assuring the people of Shaheed Benazirabad that they would not be left alone in this hour of crisis, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized: “This is not a moment for political division but rather a time to stand together as one nation.”

She directed all stakeholders to intensify relief work and continue working collectively to support flood-affected families, ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect lives and provide timely assistance.

