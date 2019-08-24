UrduPoint.com
First Lady Assures Pakistan's Support In Global Effective Access To Assistive Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:54 PM

First Lady Samina Alvi has expressed the hope that the ongoing efforts of the World Health Organization would certainly help improve the research, production and use of the assistive technology, assuringPakistan's all out support in this regard

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) First Lady Samina Alvi has expressed the hope that the ongoing efforts of the World Health Organization would certainly help improve the research, production and use of the assistive technology, assuringPakistan's all out support in this regard.Addressing as chief guest of the concluding session of international consultation on Global Report on Effective Access to Assistive Technologies held in WHO Headquarters in Geneva, she the WHO's efforts would also help in bringing greater independence and comfort in the lives of people with special needs as well as aging population, said a press release received here Saturday.

"Assistive technology has become priority at the global agenda in recent years, and has benefited the people living with disabilities, non communicable diseases as well as the ageing population," the first lady said.She said that health and social care facilities had come a long way to use the assistive technologyto improve people's functioning which further helps with their mainstreaming.

She appreciated Director General WHO as well as WHO regional office and country office inPakistan for the close cooperation and efforts to move forward this noble cause.Samina Alvi said that Pakistan would continue its full support for the access of assistive technologies to everyone in need.She referred to the health and social security policies of the present government particularly Ehsas programme.

She emphsized the role of media and communications in enhancing awareness among the people to take benefit from the available assistive technologies.Pakistan has contributed immensely in this regard through the ground breaking work and pushing the issue on WHO agenda in 2015 .During her visit to Geneva, the first lady also visited offices of the United Nations and International Committee of Red Cross.

