KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology's (SZABIST) education division ZAB-ed hosted 5th Leadership Conference under the theme "Studies and the Al- Powered Future."

First Lady and Member National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest at the conference held on Thursday, said Bilawal House spokesman.

First Lady's attendance underscored the conference's significance in addressing the integration of artificial intelligence into Pakistan's educational framework.

Pakistan Peoples Party, Women Wing President Faryal Talpur also attended the conference as Guest of Honour.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari lauded SZABIST ZAB-ed’s initiative, stating, “This leadership conference is a crucial step towards integrating AI into education, inspiring students to embrace technology and innovation.”

She highlighted the institution’s role in pioneering thought leadership and academic excellence in Pakistan.

The conference will continue in Larkana from February 24 to 26.