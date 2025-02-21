Open Menu

First Lady Attends SZABIST's Leadership Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

First Lady attends SZABIST's Leadership conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology's (SZABIST) education division ZAB-ed hosted 5th Leadership Conference under the theme "Studies and the Al- Powered Future."

First Lady and Member National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest at the conference held on Thursday, said Bilawal House spokesman.

First Lady's attendance underscored the conference's significance in addressing the integration of artificial intelligence into Pakistan's educational framework.

Pakistan Peoples Party, Women Wing President Faryal Talpur also attended the conference as Guest of Honour.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari lauded SZABIST ZAB-ed’s initiative, stating, “This leadership conference is a crucial step towards integrating AI into education, inspiring students to embrace technology and innovation.”

She highlighted the institution’s role in pioneering thought leadership and academic excellence in Pakistan.

The conference will continue in Larkana from February 24 to 26.

Recent Stories

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

36 minutes ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

36 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

50 minutes ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

51 minutes ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

51 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

54 minutes ago
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

1 hour ago
 PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of ..

PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..

2 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25. ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan