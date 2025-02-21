First Lady Attends SZABIST's Leadership Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology's (SZABIST) education division ZAB-ed hosted 5th Leadership Conference under the theme "Studies and the Al- Powered Future."
First Lady and Member National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest at the conference held on Thursday, said Bilawal House spokesman.
First Lady's attendance underscored the conference's significance in addressing the integration of artificial intelligence into Pakistan's educational framework.
Pakistan Peoples Party, Women Wing President Faryal Talpur also attended the conference as Guest of Honour.
First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari lauded SZABIST ZAB-ed’s initiative, stating, “This leadership conference is a crucial step towards integrating AI into education, inspiring students to embrace technology and innovation.”
She highlighted the institution’s role in pioneering thought leadership and academic excellence in Pakistan.
The conference will continue in Larkana from February 24 to 26.
Recent Stories
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Lady attends SZABIST's Leadership conference6 minutes ago
-
AIOU celebrates int'l Mother Day 20256 minutes ago
-
Alishba Khan Barech named finalist for Global Award6 minutes ago
-
35,000 books sold on first day at PU Book Fair16 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders regular maintenance of hospital elevators16 minutes ago
-
Special discounts on essential food items announced in Abbottabad for Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur singer provided bionic arm: minister16 minutes ago
-
Quality education top priority. Shazia Rizwan26 minutes ago
-
FDA clears illegal structures26 minutes ago
-
ADC-l chairs meeting regarding prevention of smuggling26 minutes ago
-
District admin distributes winter kits to needy families36 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh launches mobile app for redressal of public complaints36 minutes ago