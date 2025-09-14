First Lady, Bilawal arrive in Shanghai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday arrived in Shanghai.

They were received at the airport by the Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipality and the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.