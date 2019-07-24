UrduPoint.com
First Lady Bushra Bibi's Absence At PM Imran's US Visit Raises Questions

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 22 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:17 PM

First Lady Bushra Bibi's absence at PM Imran's US visit raises questions

This was especially highlighted when Imran Khan met US first lady Melania Trump.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) First Lady Bushra Bibi did not accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to the US.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded his visit to US. On one side, his visit is being highly appreciated, on the other side he is being criticised without for not taking Bushra Bibi along.

People are raising questions over the absence of Pakistan’s first lady during the high profile visit. This was especially highlighted when Imran Khan met US first lady Melania Trump.

Asif Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari pointed this out and asked why the first lady of Pakistan was not present during his visit to the White House.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari took on twitter to share a few pictures of PM’s visit and criticised him on not taking along his wife with him during the meeting with First Lady of US Melania Trump, saying it would have been great.

However, some Twitter users clapped back at Bakhtawar saying it would have cost the national exchequer.

A twitter user responded to her tweet asking, “Will you pay for her ticket? I as a tax payer do not want my taxes wasted on an irrelevant persons airfare and accommodation.”

Another responded saying, “He went to represent Pakistan not his family like your father nd Corrupt Nawaz Sharif who used to take his three generations along on his official trips!”

Another user said, “Such misplaced priorities. You should be concerned about your Dad at this moment in time.”

Another user replied that this was not a family tour.

