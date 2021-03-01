First Lady Bushra Imran visits Panaagah near shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

(@FahadShabbir)

First Lady Bushra Imran on Monday visited a Panahgah (Shelter Home) established near the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :First Lady Bushra Imran on Monday visited a Panahgah (Shelter Home) established near the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore.

During the visit, she reviewed the facilities at Panaagah and inquired about the quality of food as well as residential facilities from the people staying there.

The First Lady while talking to the people at Panaagah said that it [the facility of Shelter] was not a favour to them but was their right, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing said.

\932\867