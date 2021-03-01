UrduPoint.com
First Lady Bushra Imran Visits Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:38 PM

First Lady Bushra Imran Khan visited a shelter home near Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine in the provincial metropolis and reviewed the facilities being provided to the poor people staying there, on Monday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :First Lady Bushra Imran Khan visited a shelter home near Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine in the provincial metropolis and reviewed the facilities being provided to the poor people staying there, on Monday evening.

The First Lady, during her surprise visit of the shelter home, interacted with the destitute persons and asked them about quality of food and facilities at the shelter home. She also tasted the food being offered to the people there. She was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan.

Shelter Homes, an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been set up in five cities of the country since 2020 with plans to start such refuge in other cities as well. These shelter homes are very close to the heart of the premier as these provide food and shelter to the needy and destitute.

Bushra Imran Khan directed the management of the facility to further improve the standard of facilities at the shelter home.

Talking to the inmate of the shelter-home, the First Lady said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has provided a shelter to the homeless people, adding that the government is committed to giving people their rights.

It is responsibility of the government to look after the people at these shelter homes, adding that feeding and providing shelter to the destitute is a duty and a virtue. She said service of the mankind pleases Allah Almighty.

The residents of the shelter homes told the First Lady that the shelter homes provided them home-like atmosphere, adding that they pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan for building this refuge.

"We used to spend nights at foot-paths in the city but now we sleep under a roof with good food to eat", one of the shelter-home inmates said.

