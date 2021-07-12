UrduPoint.com
First Lady Calls For Registration Of PWDs With NADRA

Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

First Lady calls for registration of PWDs with NADRA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Monday urged the family members of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to get them register with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) so they could also get benefits from Federal Government's Ehsaas Program.

She said this while speaking at a wheel chair distribution ceremony at the Sindh Governor's House.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi also distributed cheques and wheel chairs among the PWDs on the occasion.

Mrs. Alvi assured the persons with disabilities that the cheques and wheel chairs will be regularly distributed in Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) and Akhuwat Foundation (AF).

Begum Samina Arif Alvi highly appreciated the efforts of PBM and AF for collecting data of PWDs and emphasized that follow-up sessions should also be held to bring maximum number of PWDs under social safety net.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi encouraged the persons with disabilities to invest money in some ventures for their sustainable growth rather than frequently depend on cash.

Mrs. Alvi also stressed for providing employment to the PWDs in private sector, especially to those who are educated and skilled and sole bread earner for their families.

She said that loans to facilitate the women and PWDs for launching any business, have also been provided by the Federal Government under Kamyab Jawan Program.

Mrs. Reema Imran, wife of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present at the occasion.

