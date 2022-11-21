UrduPoint.com

First Lady Emphasises Promotion Of Islamic, Pakistani Art At International Level

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 07:12 PM

First lady emphasises promotion of Islamic, Pakistani art at international level

First Lady Samina Alvi on Monday said that along with still life paintings, the promotion of Islamic and Pakistani art at the international level was equally essential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Monday said that along with still life paintings, the promotion of Islamic and Pakistani art at the international level was equally essential.

The first lady, addressing a photo exhibition held here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, urged the youth and emerging artists to benefit from the exhibition which marked the display of artists' works from across the country.

She said painting, calligraphy, statute and sculpture making, drawing, dance and music were the modes of expression opted by the artists to express their emotions.

She said the fine arts allowed humans to better express their emotions and likened the importance of the fine arts to life itself.

The first lady, who earlier inaugurated the exhibition, said that fine arts helped establish linkages with human history and evolution as it was also a method of promoting nation's cultural traditions.

She said the Islamic culture and art were rich with great traditions as the Islamic artifacts had got prominence across the world.

She said in the current era of science and technology, the importance of fine arts could not be overlooked as technology also led to the emergence of modern forms of art. Many universities, colleges and institutions are playing their role to promote art education, though it needed to be improved further, she added.

Citing the national talent, the first lady said Pakistan's artists were bringing fame to Pakistan. However, collective efforts were a must to promote the artifacts as the artists were rich with talent but lacked resources to promote their works. The exhibitions helped the artists to promote their works at local and international levels, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Music Education Fine From

Recent Stories

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Monitoring Riots With D ..

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Monitoring Riots With Drones - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Fewer Americans Support Strict Gun Control Laws - ..

Fewer Americans Support Strict Gun Control Laws - Poll

30 seconds ago
 OSCE's Statement on Kazakh Presidential Election L ..

OSCE's Statement on Kazakh Presidential Election Lacks Objectivity - Foreign Min ..

31 seconds ago
 Strict action warned action hoarding, profiteering ..

Strict action warned action hoarding, profiteering of subsidized flour

4 minutes ago
 Cold wave grips Hazara division

Cold wave grips Hazara division

4 minutes ago
 3-day workshop on corrosion starts at Punjab Unive ..

3-day workshop on corrosion starts at Punjab University

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.