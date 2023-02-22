First Lady for acknowledging women entrepreneurs' role in economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum, Samina Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for acknowledging women's role in economic development of the country, especially for generating employment opportunities.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the three-day 9th Edition of Blue Fair, a trade expo, at Multan Garrison Mess.

She added that women entrepreneurs not only created jobs for themselves but also for other women, and helped end gender discrimination in the workforce. She said that it was heartening to note that Multani women were passionate, innovative and productive.

The exhibition is being organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI), Multan and is featuring handicrafts, garments, baby garments. jewellery, furniture, cosmetics, shoes especially Multani Khusa, wooden material and food stalls. Over 100 stalls have been installed in the expo with the addition of a stall of handicrafts by university students this year. Women Entrepreneurs from across the country especially from South Punjab are participating in Blue Fair themed 'hum hee sy tau hey'.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the first lady stated that she was delighted to see that WCCI was promoting a women-led business and termed it a remarkable fair.

Samina Alvi extolled the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for involving women entrepreneurs in mainstream economic activities, adding that it was proving to be a platform to make women economically independent and expressing their views on issue of political and social importance.

She said that fashion shows and exhibitions were modes of promoting women business as these activities extended avenues for displaying traditional and modern handicrafts, clothing, apparel and items of daily usage, adding that such expos offered opportunities for networking and linkages development, besides elevating women businesses.

The first lady informed that a helpline was being established for Mental Health issues adding that she was working for differently abled people besides raising awareness about breast cancer. She said that ending a disease was not possible but curing was quite possible.

The ambassador of Blue Fair and former President WCCI, Fatima Fazal, said that South Punjab was the hub of creativity, art and artisans, adding that the chamber was building bridges through training and educating women in relevant fields to bring them to a level where they could compete in the international market. She said that an expo centre in Multan would open up vistas for women entrepreneurs of South Punjab.

Patron in chief WCCI, Mrs. Farrukh Mukhtar, expressed her joy to see this chamber grow into what it is today. She credited its success to the commitment, hard work and determination of its members and media team.

The first lady visited different stalls and appreciated the hard work and labour of the artisans and WCCI for organizing a wonderful exhibition.

Later, she also inaugurated "Pakistan Blooms", a flower exhibition, aimed at celebrating the culture and heritage of Pakistan with flowers.