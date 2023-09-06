Open Menu

First Lady For Awareness To Control Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for diagnosis of breast cancer and its treatment at early stage, and raising awareness about controlling this fatal disease

Speaking at a seminar on "Breast Cancer and Mental Health" jointly organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and University of Lahore (UoL), she said that a healthy woman was vital for prosperous Pakistan.

She mentioned that treatment for breast cancer was being provided to deserving patients through Pakistan Baitul Maal and health cards.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasised on open discussions on breast cancer, urging women to conduct self-examinations and seek medical advice for any abnormalities.

Recognizing that women make up 52 percent of the population, she stressed on the importance of broadcasting messages related to breast cancer and mental health through various media channels, including tv, radio, dramas and newspapers.

The First Lady also advocated for individuals with disabilities, calling for job quotas in both the public and private sectors.

She applauded the progress made in creating awareness about breast cancer over the past five years, resulting in a higher number of cases being diagnosed at stages 1 or 2, which were curable. She also stressed for constant collaborative efforts between the organizations like WHO, civil society and cancer hospitals to combat this disease.

Begum Samina Alvi expressed her satisfaction with Lahore University's dedication to cancer and mental health research.

In her closing remarks, the First Lady urged for messages about breast cancer prevention to be communicated in multiple languages. She reiterated the importance of creating a supportive work environment for individuals with disabilities in both government and private institutions.

Dr Maryam, the WHO representative, Rector University of Lahore Owais Rauf, andnumerous faculty members and students attended the seminar.

