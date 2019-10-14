First Lady for creating awareness against breast cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday here stressed the need for creating proper awareness among ladies about the breast cancer.

She said this during her visit here to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) where she had come to attend an event regarding breast cancer as chief guest.

The first lady Begum Alvi regretted that thousands of precious lives were lost due to breast cancer annually.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, she said was providing quality care treatment to all sort of cancer patients from all over the country.

She urged upon the general public to help Shaukat Khanum Hospital by providing their donations.

The First Lady advised the cancer patients to have their medical checkup on regular basis.

Samina Alvi said women must take proper care of their health as they play a pivotal role in development and prosperity of the country.

She said mammography were being advised to various government and private hospitals across the country to diagnose the breast cancer.

She also emphasized upon the private sector to make generous contribution to Shaukat Khanum for this noble purpose.

The First Lady also urged upon the media to raise massive awareness among public regarding the breast cancer.