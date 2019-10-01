First lady for early detection, awareness of breast cancer

First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that there was need for diagnosing the reasons behind increasing number of breast cancer patients in Pakistan, as about 90 percent cases were curable if diagnosed at early stages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that there was need for diagnosing the reasons behind increasing number of breast cancer patients in Pakistan, as about 90 percent cases were curable if diagnosed at early stages.

Addressing an awareness seminar on breast cancer arranged by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) here, she said that educational programmes and awareness seminars should be conducted to impart awareness among masses about preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer.

The First Lady said that early diagnosis could help in saving lives of many women who became victim of the disease adding that it was time to fight against breast cancer instead of ignoring it.

Samina Alvi said that such events would be proved helpful in creating awareness regarding causes, precautionary measures and treatment of the disease, citing that plans were in progress in consultation with about 66 government and non-government organizations to provide free mammography diagnosis test to women free of cost for a period of one month so that maximum number of women can under go initial screening test.

She appreciated the role of SKMCH&RC for conducting the research about preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer, adding that the research should be expanded to trace the causes and treatment of the disease.

Other speakers in the seminar including SKMCH&RC Chief Medical Officer Asim Yousaf said that breast cancer was the most common cancer amongst women all around the world and in Pakistan, one out of nine women was at risk of getting breast cancer.

They said that breast cancer claimed 40,000 lives per year in Pakistan. However, early detection and improved treatment can increase the chances of survival by 90 percent which can be achieved by creating widespread awareness.

Next month this awareness drive of Shaukat Khanum Hospital will be taken to all major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. SKMCH&RC's mobile mammography unit would visit colleges and universities to perform free mammography screening of females, it was learnt.

This campaign of SKMCH&RC was being supported by different well-known corporate organizations including ABL, Faysal Bank, Total Parco, Baskin Robbins, Sapphire, Rose Petal, Kross Kulture, Jubilee Life, etc.