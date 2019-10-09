First Lady for enhanced awareness about breast cancer, measures to check disease

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Wednesday pointed out the lack of awareness about the breast cancer which was causing loss of women lives in Pakistan and called for enhanced awareness, besides effective measures, to check the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Wednesday pointed out the lack of awareness about the breast cancer which was causing loss of women lives in Pakistan and called for enhanced awareness, besides effective measures, to check the disease.

Highlighting the important role of media, she said television, radio and social media could play a vital role in creating awareness about the disease and its cure through dissemination of public-service messages.

Samina Alvi expressed these views while participating in a walk organized by the PAF Hospital to create awareness about breast cancer here at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Complex.

She said the effective use of media alone could create awareness about the curable disease and remove the people's apprehensions and misconceptions about it.

Samina Alvi congratulated the PAF Hospital Islamabad for the successful holding of walk and the measures being taken by the hospital to check the disease, besides creating awareness about the breast cancer.

Earlier President of Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) Begum Tazeen Mujahid, in her welcome remarks, highlighted the objectives of the walk.

Dr Samina Rizwan, in her lecture, stressed that timely diagnosis of the breast cancer could help the women in getting rid of the curable disease.

Later a woman, who successfully recovered from the breast cancer, apprised the participants of her experiences.

A large number of young girls, women, doctors, hospital staff, teachers and students participated in the walk, which was aimed at highlighting the importance of creating awareness about the breast cancer, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

The participants were carrying posters and placards inscribed with the advices to the patients of breast cancer to fight the curable disease with courage.